Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Commission to be disbursed to ration dealers soon: Minister G R Anil

The state government did not make sufficient allocation in the budget because the Centre’s announcement on extending the scheme came only in August.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Steps have been taken for the monthly disbursal of commission to ration dealers, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has said. He was speaking to representatives of ration dealers’ association in the wake of the protest call made by the latter. The minister agreed to the dealers’ request that the order issued by the civil supplies commissioner for part payment of the commission for October will not be implemented.

The part payment was ordered in the wake of fund shortage. Rs 216 crore was allocated in the budget for distributing the commission. It did not include the commission for distributing goods under the PMGKAY programme.

The state government did not make a sufficient allocation in the budget because the Centre’s announcement on extending the scheme came only in August. The normal monthly requirement to pay commission to ration dealers is Rs 15 crore and it would go up to Rs 28 crore when PMGKAY commission is included. The commission for October will be distributed without delay.

CHANGE IN TIMING
Timing of ration shops has been rescheduled from November 25 to 30. Shops in Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will function from 8 am to 1 pm on November 25, 28 and 30, and from 2 pm to 7 pm on November 26 and 29.  Shops in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki will function from 8 am to 1 pm on November 26 and 29, and from 2 pm to 7 pm on November 25, 28, 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GR Anil PMGKAY
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp