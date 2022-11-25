Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hyatt Regency to boost state’s investment-friendly practices: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

With an investment of Rs 600 crore, Hyatt Regency boasts of the biggest convention centre in the city.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating Hyatt Regency hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Antony Raju, P A Mohamed Riyas and G R Anil, V D Satheesan, P K Kunhalikutty and M A Yusuffali are also seen

CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating Hyatt Regency hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Antony Raju, P A Mohamed Riyas and G R Anil, V D Satheesan, P K Kunhalikutty and M A Yusuffali are also seen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The opening of Hyatt Regency, the biggest five-star hotel in the city, will give a boost to the state’s investment-friendly practices, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Inaugurating the hotel on Thursday, Pinarayi said a major drawback of the capital city would be addressed with the opening of Hyatt Regency. Besides, the hotel is beginning operations at a time when tourism is flourishing in the state, he said. The chief minister also remarked that it is the warm relation with Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuffali that makes interaction with people of varied ideas possible.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who delivered the presidential address, said facilities like Hyatt Regency were integral for the development and progress of the state. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who was the guest of honour, said Hyatt Regency would become a major milestone in the development of the capital.

While delivering the welcome address, Yusuffali announced plans to set up a Hyatt hotel in Kozhikode with an investment of Rs 500 crore. Ministers P A Mohamed Riyas, Antony Raju, G R Anil, V Sivankutty, MP Shashi Tharoor MP and MLAs Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty were present at the inaugural function. Lulu Group executive director M A Ashraf Ali, CEO Saifi Roopawala, COO Salim V I, Lulu Group director M A Salim, Lulu Financials Group CEO Adeeb Ahamed, Lulu Group Indian CEO Nishad M A and Lulu Thiruvananthapuram regional director Joy Sadanandan were also present.

With an investment of Rs 600 crore, Hyatt Regency boasts of the biggest convention centre in the city. The hotel has the largest presidential and diplomatic suites in addition to many other features. Hyatt has 132 rooms, with five variety dining destinations.

The hotel has a multi-level parking facility that can accommodate up to 400 cars and 250 two-wheelers. This is the third venture of Lulu Group in association with the international hotel chain Hyatt. Two other Hyatt hotels are functioning in Kochi and Thrissur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Hyatt Regency
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp