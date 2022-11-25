Hyatt Regency to boost state’s investment-friendly practices: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opening of Hyatt Regency, the biggest five-star hotel in the city, will give a boost to the state’s investment-friendly practices, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Inaugurating the hotel on Thursday, Pinarayi said a major drawback of the capital city would be addressed with the opening of Hyatt Regency. Besides, the hotel is beginning operations at a time when tourism is flourishing in the state, he said. The chief minister also remarked that it is the warm relation with Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuffali that makes interaction with people of varied ideas possible.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who delivered the presidential address, said facilities like Hyatt Regency were integral for the development and progress of the state. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who was the guest of honour, said Hyatt Regency would become a major milestone in the development of the capital.

While delivering the welcome address, Yusuffali announced plans to set up a Hyatt hotel in Kozhikode with an investment of Rs 500 crore. Ministers P A Mohamed Riyas, Antony Raju, G R Anil, V Sivankutty, MP Shashi Tharoor MP and MLAs Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty were present at the inaugural function. Lulu Group executive director M A Ashraf Ali, CEO Saifi Roopawala, COO Salim V I, Lulu Group director M A Salim, Lulu Financials Group CEO Adeeb Ahamed, Lulu Group Indian CEO Nishad M A and Lulu Thiruvananthapuram regional director Joy Sadanandan were also present.

With an investment of Rs 600 crore, Hyatt Regency boasts of the biggest convention centre in the city. The hotel has the largest presidential and diplomatic suites in addition to many other features. Hyatt has 132 rooms, with five variety dining destinations.

The hotel has a multi-level parking facility that can accommodate up to 400 cars and 250 two-wheelers. This is the third venture of Lulu Group in association with the international hotel chain Hyatt. Two other Hyatt hotels are functioning in Kochi and Thrissur.

