NATAK state meet soon

The three-day event will discuss topics related to theatre artists and productions along with the future.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The second state-level convention of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK) will be held at Thiruvananthapuram from November 25 to 27 at Tagore Theatre. The inaugural event will see Indian journalist and civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad along with veteran actor Prakash Raj and former director of the National School of Drama Keerthi Jain and theatre director and writer Prasanna Ramaswamy. 

The three-day event will discuss topics related to theatre artists and productions along with the future. Various theatre performers from across the 14 districts and 450 artists from Bengaluru will also attend. 
The spectators can view theatre productions such as ‘Andayug’ and ‘Yatra Naryastu Poojyate’.

The art lovers in the town will also get to enjoy a music evening, ‘Mehefil Ravu’, by Prasad Ponnani and the team and performance of tribal artists from Attapadi. The state convention will also discuss the welfare and progressive measures for theatre artists. 

