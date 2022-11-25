PG doctors of MCH to hold 12-hour strike, IMA extends support

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The post-graduate doctors of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will hold a 12-hour protest against the assault of a woman doctor, on Friday. The protest to be held from 8am till 8pm will affect the outpatient and inpatient services. However, the protesters informed that the casualty ICU and labour room services will not be affected.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its support to the strike. It has demanded the government to take stringent action to prevent recurrence of such attacks and take legal measures to address the issue. It also warned of strike spreading to other locations if the department failed to take deterrent steps.

A man assaulted a woman doctor in front of the neuro ICU when the resident doctor of the neurosurgery department informed him about his wife’s death. The Medical College police registered a case against the perpetrator named Senthil Kumar from Kollam. Health Minister Veena George deplored the attack and assured that strong action will be taken.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The post-graduate doctors of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will hold a 12-hour protest against the assault of a woman doctor, on Friday. The protest to be held from 8am till 8pm will affect the outpatient and inpatient services. However, the protesters informed that the casualty ICU and labour room services will not be affected. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its support to the strike. It has demanded the government to take stringent action to prevent recurrence of such attacks and take legal measures to address the issue. It also warned of strike spreading to other locations if the department failed to take deterrent steps. A man assaulted a woman doctor in front of the neuro ICU when the resident doctor of the neurosurgery department informed him about his wife’s death. The Medical College police registered a case against the perpetrator named Senthil Kumar from Kollam. Health Minister Veena George deplored the attack and assured that strong action will be taken.