Narrating the story behind ‘Swayamvaram’

Published: 26th November 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan being honoured during the screening of the documentary ‘The Journey-Swayamvaram at Fifty’ on Friday | express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s iconic film ‘Swayamvaram’ celebrated its golden jubilee, director and critic Madhu Eravankara, revealed the story behind the masterpiece through his documentary  ‘The Journey- Swayamvaram at Fifty’ that was screened here on Friday.

Madhu welcomed the audience to the screening and spoke about what being able to make a documentary on the film meant to him. Adoor Gopalakrishnan was honoured with a ponnada by lyricist and former chief secretary K Jayakumar and World Malayalee Council American region chairman Hari Namboodiri. Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Renjith spoke of the change that the film brought to Malayalam cinema, while delivering the presidential address.

Jayakumar, spoke about his own experience of watching Swayamvaram as a 20-year-old and how it drastically changed the way he viewed films after that. Writer K V Mohan Kumar and film producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram also spoke of their experiences watching the film as they congratulated the director.

“I honestly did not expect to be around for the 50th anniversary of Swayamvaram. It is an honour to be part of this celebration and to have such kind words said about me by people such as K Jayakumar,” said Adoor. He spoke of how his start as an actor helped him to play himself in the documentary. He revealed he had not yet seen the documentary as he inaugurated the screening. Kerala Chalachitra Academy, secretary C Ajoy proposed the vote of thanks.

