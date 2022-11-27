Thiruvananthapuram school arts festival: South sub-district emerges champions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district, the host, emerged as the overall champion in the district school arts festival securing 837 points. Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district won second position with 786 points, while Kilimanoor sub district came third securing 784 points. Attingal sub-district is in fourth position (703 points), while Nedumangad sub-district came fifth (670 points).

Carmel GHSS, Vazhuthcaud topped the list of schools with 276 points. KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, came second (209 points) and the host school Government Cottonhill GHSS came third (182 points). St Mary’s HSS, Pattom secured fourth position (178 points) while Nellimoodu New HSS came fifth (166 points). Thiruvananthapuram South ranked first in High School, Higher Secondary and HS Arabic section as well scoring 308, 385 and 89 points, respectively.

Kilimanoor got second position in the high school category with 289 points, while Thiruvananthapuram North came third (284 points).Thiruvananthapuram North came second in the HSS category securing 364 points, while Kilimanoor came third (341 points).

In the UP category, Attingal sub-district secured first position winning 157 points. In the UP section of Sanskrit festival, Kaniyapuram, Thiruvananthapuram South and Nedumangad sub-districts secured 93 points each and shared first position.

While in the UP section of the Arabic arts festival, Attingal and Kaniyapuram shared first position securing 68 points each and Kilimanoor came second with 64 points.

Thiruvananthapuram North and South shared first position in the HS category Sanskrit festival, securing 81 points each. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram South came first with 89 points in HS category Arabic arts festival. Education Minister V Sivankutty and actor Avantika Mohan presented trophies to the winners.

SCHOOL ARTS FEST MANUAL TO BE REVISED: MINISTER

T’Puram: The existing school arts festival manual will be revised and it is under consideration of the state government, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday. The minister said the next academic year’s art festival will be held on the basis of the revised manual. There will be a change in cash prize given to the winners, he added. “Supporting economically backward children who want to pursue higher education in arts is under consideration of the government. Many unhealthy trends are seen in school festivals. Competition should be between students. Parents and teachers should only have a supportive role. There is no ‘my child’ policy in education. There should be no interference to make someone win or lose. Don’t gloat over victory or get tired of defeat. Remember that all participants are your friends. The aim of the public education department is to organise school festivals without appeals and court cases. It is a good sign that the number of appeals has come down this time,” Sivankutty said. The minister also said the new curriculum will include hazardous effects of drug abuse.

