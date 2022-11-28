Indo-Russian Travel & Tourism Fair to commence tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day ‘Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair’ organised by the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram and Russia House will begin on Tuesday. The bilateral event, organised in association with the State Tourism Department and the Russian Embassy in India, will witness the participation of tour operators from both Russia and India along with representatives of hotels and resorts from the state and various regions in Russia. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the fair at Udaya Palace Convention Centre at Kowdiar on December 30. Delegates from the Moscow city government, Consul General of Russia in Chennai Oleg Avdeev and tourism department officials will participate. The fair will be open to the public at Carmel Convention Centre on December 1. In the wake of reduced travel options for Russians to Europe, a large number of Russian tourists are expected to visit India, said Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram.