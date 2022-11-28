‘Nai Chetna’ gender campaign launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Rural Livelihood Mission’s Nai Chetna gender campaign was launched in the state on Friday under the leadership of Kudumbashree. The nationwide campaign, organised by the Union government, aims to enable women to acknowledge gender-based violence, prepare them to raise their voices against it, and provide them with knowledge about their rights.

A core committee has been formed at the state level to monitor the four-week-long campaign that ends on December 23. The activities as part of the campaign will be conducted in 25 gender resource centres in various districts and will be based on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence. Specially prepared leaflets, posters, short films, and pamphlets issued by the National Rural Livelihood Mission will be used for the awareness campaign.

It will mainly include the follow-up programmes of the ‘Streepaksha Navakeralam’ campaign implemented in the state through the Kudumbashree in the last financial year. In the first week of the campaign, awareness programmes regarding the internal complaints committee will be conducted.

It will be held extensively at the Kudumbashree neighbourhood ADS (Area Development Society) and CDS (Community Development Society) level in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department.

In the second week, notices and posters about various services will be prepared and displayed in public places by neighbourhood groups. Domestic abuse survivors will share their experiences at the ward level. In the third and fourth weeks, a public meeting will be held by representatives of various organisations in each CDS area and activities will be implemented to create awareness for the effective use of various aid organisations against violence.

To impart right training

The project aims to enable women to acknowledge gender-based violence, prepare them to raise their voices against it, and provide them with knowledge about their rights.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Rural Livelihood Mission’s Nai Chetna gender campaign was launched in the state on Friday under the leadership of Kudumbashree. The nationwide campaign, organised by the Union government, aims to enable women to acknowledge gender-based violence, prepare them to raise their voices against it, and provide them with knowledge about their rights. A core committee has been formed at the state level to monitor the four-week-long campaign that ends on December 23. The activities as part of the campaign will be conducted in 25 gender resource centres in various districts and will be based on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence. Specially prepared leaflets, posters, short films, and pamphlets issued by the National Rural Livelihood Mission will be used for the awareness campaign. It will mainly include the follow-up programmes of the ‘Streepaksha Navakeralam’ campaign implemented in the state through the Kudumbashree in the last financial year. In the first week of the campaign, awareness programmes regarding the internal complaints committee will be conducted. It will be held extensively at the Kudumbashree neighbourhood ADS (Area Development Society) and CDS (Community Development Society) level in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department. In the second week, notices and posters about various services will be prepared and displayed in public places by neighbourhood groups. Domestic abuse survivors will share their experiences at the ward level. In the third and fourth weeks, a public meeting will be held by representatives of various organisations in each CDS area and activities will be implemented to create awareness for the effective use of various aid organisations against violence. To impart right training The project aims to enable women to acknowledge gender-based violence, prepare them to raise their voices against it, and provide them with knowledge about their rights.