Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Nai Chetna’ gender campaign launched

A core committee has been formed at the state level to monitor the four-week-long campaign that ends on December 23.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gender Equality-Discrimination

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The National Rural Livelihood Mission’s Nai Chetna gender campaign was launched in the state on Friday under the leadership of Kudumbashree. The nationwide campaign, organised by the Union government, aims to enable women to acknowledge gender-based violence, prepare them to raise their voices against it, and provide them with knowledge about their rights.  

A core committee has been formed at the state level to monitor the four-week-long campaign that ends on December 23. The activities as part of the campaign will be conducted in 25 gender resource centres in various districts and will be based on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence. Specially prepared leaflets, posters, short films, and pamphlets issued by the National Rural Livelihood Mission will be used for the awareness campaign. 

It will mainly include the follow-up programmes of the ‘Streepaksha Navakeralam’ campaign implemented in the state through the Kudumbashree in the last financial year.  In the first week of the campaign, awareness programmes regarding the internal complaints committee will be conducted. 

It will be held extensively at the Kudumbashree neighbourhood ADS (Area Development Society) and CDS (Community Development Society) level in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department. 

In the second week, notices and posters about various services will be prepared and displayed in public places by neighbourhood groups. Domestic abuse survivors will share their experiences at the ward level. In the third and fourth weeks, a public meeting will be held by representatives of various organisations in each CDS area and activities will be implemented to create awareness for the effective use of various aid organisations against violence.

To impart right training
The project aims to enable women to acknowledge gender-based violence, prepare them to raise their voices against it, and provide them with knowledge about their rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nai Chetna gender campaign Gender Equality Gender-based Violence
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp