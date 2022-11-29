External interference in sports sector will be eliminated: V Abdurahiman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The external interference in sports sector will be completely eliminated, said Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. The minister said a thorough overhaul will be implemented in sectors ranging from training to certification.

He was inaugurating a function hosted by the State Sports Council to honour athletes who excelled at the Commonwealth Games, National Games, and FIDE World Chess Olympiad at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

He said he will make certain that sports awards reach the rightful recipients. “Those who qualify will receive training based on their merit. It eliminates all chances of personal meddling. There should never be a circumstance in which deserving people are unable to demonstrate their abilities owing to outside influence. The government will soon directly provide certificates to athletes who appear for examinations, including PSC. An online system similar to the one used to issue SSLC examination certificates will also be implemented,” Abdurahiman said.

He said Kerala is preparing to take advantage of the wide employment opportunities in the sports field. “Courses related to this will be started at the Kerala Sports Research Institute, which will come up at the Calicut University campus. Diploma courses, including training, can be started here. In the upcoming ‘Goa National Games’, the Kerala team will be prepared to win the top spot. Athletes and officials should begin making efforts for it. The government is considering to provide expert training if necessary,” he said.

The minister said the government is trying to provide jobs to as many sportspersons as possible under the sports quota.

“Even though Kerala lags behind in terms of prize money compared to other states, it is able to provide jobs to sportspersons like no other state. Since this government came into power, around 80 sports persons got jobs,” Abdurahiman said.

