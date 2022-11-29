‘Huddle Global’ conclave to begin on Dec 15 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the two-day ‘Huddle Global’ conference of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will commence at Kovalam here on December 15. The conference will showcase Kerala’s vibrant startup ecosystem before a wide gathering of global stakeholders and open up plenty of opportunities for startups in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave at Leela Raviz hotel at Kovalam, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said at a press conference held here on Monday.

The winner of the ‘Grand Kerala Startup Challenge,’ which is the highlight of the event, will get `50 lakh as prize. The challenge is open to startups registered with KSUM. Billed as one of Asia’s largest startup congregations and India’s biggest networking platform for entrepreneurs, ‘Huddle Global’ will have more than 3,000 participants.

The event will offer immense opportunities for startups to pitch their ideas and products before industry leaders and investors who look for homegrown technologies and are willing to provide financial and institutional back-up for the nascent firms to take off and scale up.

What KSUM is aiming at through programmes like this is to build an ecosystem that would also enable entrepreneurs from rural areas to convert their ideas into technology-based ventures, said Anoop.

