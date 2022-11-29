Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Natyaveda anniversary celebrations held

The Thiruvananthapuram-based art school, Natyaveda College of Performing Arts organised its 22nd annual celebrations as a grandeur affair.

A scene from the annual celebration at Natyaveda College of Performing Arts.

By Express News Service

The one-day event held at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan was inaugurated by renowned poet, lyricist, former chief secretary and present vice-chancellor of Malayalam University K Jayakumar. In his inaugural speech, Jayakumar emphasized the need for dedicated hours of learning the art forms.

“The present generation is behind attaining quick fame. There are more instant celebrities nowadays. Young artists are more into learning art form within days and getting fame... Art is a penance and should not be restricted as a medium to receive grace marks to boost academic qualifications,” he said.

‘Natyashreshta’ Kalamandalam Vimala Menon graced the occasion with her presence. The inauguration was followed by a musical ensemble of students and faculties.

