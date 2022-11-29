Soldier on bail held for trespassing into house, attacking women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode police have arrested the army jawan, who was recently released on bail in another criminal case, for attacking women after trespassing into their house on Sunday.

Vimal Venu, a 30-year-old resident of Kochanakalluvila near Pangode, was arrested for barging into a house and attacking two women residents.

Vimal had earlier been arrested for attacking a duty doctor of a private medical centre at Kallara. The soldier, who had returned from Assam on a vacation, had approached the hospital on November 10 to treat his leg injury. However, when the doctor asked about the cause of the injury, he went ballistic and manhandled the doctor.

Vimal was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in this case. He had recently managed to obtain bail in that case. The police said they will approach the court to get his bail cancelled in the other case for flouting the conditions.

