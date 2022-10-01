Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anticipatory bail plea of KSRTC staff rejected

Petitions were turned down citing that the investigation of the case was in final stage

Published: 01st October 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

ksrtc-chairman-buses

KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar termed the incident, which occurred at Kattakada bus depot, as utmost 'unfortunate, painful and condemnable'.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District and Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of five KSRTC employees, who have been accused of manhandling a man and his daughter at the Kattakada KSRTC depot.

The bail pleas of Muhammed Sherif, Milan Dorich, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Aji Kumar were turned down by Judge K Vishnu citing that the investigation of the case was in the final stage. In his order, the judge said the allegations against the accused, who are officials of a public sector undertaking, cannot be taken lightly. The prosecution represented by public prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up.

The prosecutor said the case was of a serious nature and the video footage of the accused manhandling Premanan and his daughter Reshma needed to be subjected to scientific examination. For that, the voice and video samples of the accused need to be collected from the accused. Hence their police custody is required, he told the court.

The defence counsel questioned the validity of IPC Section 354 which was charged against the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. This section was added only later by the police, they added.The defence counsel argued that no act which outraged the modesty of the woman took place during the melee and the argument between the KSRTC staff and the man erupted after the former demanded a course certificate to renew the concession pass. The counsel argued that the incident that occurred during the argument was unintentional.

KSRTC STAFFER ARRESTED
T’Puram: One of the KSRTC employees, who was booked for manhandling a man and his daughter at Kattakada bus depot, was arrested by the Kattakada police on Friday night a few hours after the Additional District and Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the five accused. Security guard Suresh Kumar was reportedly arrested from his relative’s house near Thirumala, police sources said. The police, for the past 12 days, have been soft-pedalling on the probe for locating the five men. However, after their bail pleas were rejected, the police had no other option but to arrest them. The rest of the men will be arrested in the coming days, it has been learnt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp