Anticipatory bail plea of KSRTC staff rejected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District and Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of five KSRTC employees, who have been accused of manhandling a man and his daughter at the Kattakada KSRTC depot.

The bail pleas of Muhammed Sherif, Milan Dorich, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Aji Kumar were turned down by Judge K Vishnu citing that the investigation of the case was in the final stage. In his order, the judge said the allegations against the accused, who are officials of a public sector undertaking, cannot be taken lightly. The prosecution represented by public prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up.

The prosecutor said the case was of a serious nature and the video footage of the accused manhandling Premanan and his daughter Reshma needed to be subjected to scientific examination. For that, the voice and video samples of the accused need to be collected from the accused. Hence their police custody is required, he told the court.

The defence counsel questioned the validity of IPC Section 354 which was charged against the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. This section was added only later by the police, they added.The defence counsel argued that no act which outraged the modesty of the woman took place during the melee and the argument between the KSRTC staff and the man erupted after the former demanded a course certificate to renew the concession pass. The counsel argued that the incident that occurred during the argument was unintentional.

KSRTC STAFFER ARRESTED

T’Puram: One of the KSRTC employees, who was booked for manhandling a man and his daughter at Kattakada bus depot, was arrested by the Kattakada police on Friday night a few hours after the Additional District and Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the five accused. Security guard Suresh Kumar was reportedly arrested from his relative’s house near Thirumala, police sources said. The police, for the past 12 days, have been soft-pedalling on the probe for locating the five men. However, after their bail pleas were rejected, the police had no other option but to arrest them. The rest of the men will be arrested in the coming days, it has been learnt.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District and Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of five KSRTC employees, who have been accused of manhandling a man and his daughter at the Kattakada KSRTC depot. The bail pleas of Muhammed Sherif, Milan Dorich, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Aji Kumar were turned down by Judge K Vishnu citing that the investigation of the case was in the final stage. In his order, the judge said the allegations against the accused, who are officials of a public sector undertaking, cannot be taken lightly. The prosecution represented by public prosecutor M Salahudeen strongly countered the anticipatory bail plea when the case was taken up. The prosecutor said the case was of a serious nature and the video footage of the accused manhandling Premanan and his daughter Reshma needed to be subjected to scientific examination. For that, the voice and video samples of the accused need to be collected from the accused. Hence their police custody is required, he told the court. The defence counsel questioned the validity of IPC Section 354 which was charged against the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. This section was added only later by the police, they added.The defence counsel argued that no act which outraged the modesty of the woman took place during the melee and the argument between the KSRTC staff and the man erupted after the former demanded a course certificate to renew the concession pass. The counsel argued that the incident that occurred during the argument was unintentional. KSRTC STAFFER ARRESTED T’Puram: One of the KSRTC employees, who was booked for manhandling a man and his daughter at Kattakada bus depot, was arrested by the Kattakada police on Friday night a few hours after the Additional District and Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the five accused. Security guard Suresh Kumar was reportedly arrested from his relative’s house near Thirumala, police sources said. The police, for the past 12 days, have been soft-pedalling on the probe for locating the five men. However, after their bail pleas were rejected, the police had no other option but to arrest them. The rest of the men will be arrested in the coming days, it has been learnt.