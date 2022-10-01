Buffalo runs amok on museum premises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A buffalo which was taken to a slaughterhouse ran amok on the Thiruvananthapuram Museum premises injuring its handler. The incident happened at 9pm and created panic among the people on the premises. After 45 minutes, the buffalo was caught by a seven-member team from the Chengalchoola Fire Force unit.

Museum police told TNIE that the handler was walking down with the buffalo when it ran amok in front of the museum. “There were many people, including joggers, inside the museum premises. In the melee the handler fell and injured his leg”, said a police official.

M Shafi, senior fire and rescue officer who led the rescue team, told TNIE that their operation was risky. “We evacuated the museum premises and then led the rescue mission. The buffalo has been taken by the Museum police who will in turn hand it over to the corporation authorities. One of the horns of the buffalo was injured and it was tied using a piece of cloth,” said Shafi.

