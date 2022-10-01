Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Buffalo runs amok on museum premises

A buffalo which was taken to a slaughterhouse ran amok on the Thiruvananthapuram Museum premises injuring its handler.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers along with their buffalo passing through NH-316 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Representational Image (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A buffalo which was taken to a slaughterhouse ran amok on the Thiruvananthapuram Museum premises injuring its handler. The incident happened at 9pm and created panic among the people on the premises.  After 45 minutes, the buffalo was caught by a seven-member team from the Chengalchoola Fire Force unit.

Museum police told TNIE that the handler was walking down with the buffalo when it ran amok in front of the museum.  “There were many people, including joggers, inside the museum premises. In the melee the handler fell and injured his leg”, said a police official.

M Shafi, senior fire and rescue officer who led the rescue team, told TNIE that their operation was risky. “We evacuated the museum premises and then led the rescue mission. The buffalo has been taken by the Museum police who will in turn hand it over to the corporation authorities. One of the horns of the buffalo was injured and it was tied using a piece of cloth,” said Shafi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp