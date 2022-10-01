Home mustering for pensioners above 80 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The treasuries department will arrange door-to-door mustering for bedridden pensioners above the age of 80. Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced this during the budget presentation.

An order by the finance department said that as per the new policy, the treasuries should issue a notice to pensioners – both service and family – in the same month as stopping the pension due to lack of mustering. The notice should bear the contact details such as postal address, phone number and e-mail ID of the treasury for availing of the home mustering facility.

Pensioners or their relatives applying for home mustering should submit a medical certificate issued by a medical officer, not below the rank of a government civil surgeon. The application and the certificate can be mailed or sent via mobile phone or e-mail to the treasury officer.

The treasury officer will then assign an officer to conduct the mustering of the person if he/she resides under the limit of that treasury. If not, the treasury near the person’s house should be contacted for follow-up steps. The order said the mustering should be arranged without delay. The mustering officer should verify the Aadhaar, PAN card and other identification documents. The treasury will bear the travel expenses of the officer.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The treasuries department will arrange door-to-door mustering for bedridden pensioners above the age of 80. Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced this during the budget presentation. An order by the finance department said that as per the new policy, the treasuries should issue a notice to pensioners – both service and family – in the same month as stopping the pension due to lack of mustering. The notice should bear the contact details such as postal address, phone number and e-mail ID of the treasury for availing of the home mustering facility. Pensioners or their relatives applying for home mustering should submit a medical certificate issued by a medical officer, not below the rank of a government civil surgeon. The application and the certificate can be mailed or sent via mobile phone or e-mail to the treasury officer. The treasury officer will then assign an officer to conduct the mustering of the person if he/she resides under the limit of that treasury. If not, the treasury near the person’s house should be contacted for follow-up steps. The order said the mustering should be arranged without delay. The mustering officer should verify the Aadhaar, PAN card and other identification documents. The treasury will bear the travel expenses of the officer.