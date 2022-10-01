Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree registers record sales on T-20 match day at Greenfield Stadium

In addition, they also served food to around 1,500 people who worked under the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Food being served at a foodstall set up by Kudumbashree catering unit at Greenfield Stadium during the T-20 International match between India and South Africa.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The T20 match between India and South Africa held recently at the Greenfield Stadium turned out to be a boon for the Kudumbashree catering units, which were going through a business lull after the pandemic outbreak. The Kudumbashree units recorded a sale of Rs 10.25 lakh in a single day breaking their previous records during the international matches held earlier at Greenfield.

“After the Covid outbreak, we were having a hard time as business is yet to pick up for many catering units. We stopped getting orders from the government after the pandemic. This was a huge opportunity for us and we all worked so hard for days preparing to run the food stalls without any hiccups. The response was overwhelming as people were searching for our counters to buy food,” said Rama Kumari, who has been running a Kudumbashree catering unit at Nalanchira for 10 years.

“This is a huge opportunity for us, being the food partner of an international cricket match. We feel so proud to be part of such events,” said Rama. As many as 12 food stalls were set up by 10 Kudumbashree catering units. The stalls served cooked food to around 25,000 people strictly adhering to green protocols. The food was served from 3pm and the service went on till 12am until the match was over.

In addition, they also served food to around 1,500 people who worked under the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). An official of the Kudumbashree Mission said it is planning to give training for catering units to strengthen and improve their business. “Our aim is to improve and strengthen their business by teaching them new trends in the food business,” the official said.

