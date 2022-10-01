Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lead anti-drug campaign: Pinarayi tells religious leaders

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the government would consider including the anti-drug campaign to be part of the curriculum. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that the government would consider including the anti-drug campaign to be part of the curriculum. He convened a meeting of religious and community leaders to enlist their support in the campaign. He asked them to take up the anti-drug campaign on special occasions and utilise Sunday schools, madrasas etc for conveying the message.

“All religious organisations have a stand against drugs. So they should take the lead in the anti-drug campaign. Apart from  enforcement agencies, a popular campaign is a necessity against drugs,” said the chief minister.

According to him a popular base is required for the future and safety of the state and children. “Counsellors will be appointed in the schools. Even teachers qualified to lead the campaign should be identified. There shall be no attempt to hush up drug use among students. At the same time the victims should be allowed to lead life with self-respect,” said CM.

