TDF drops strike plan as KSRTC warns of action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) withdrew its indefinite strike announced from October 1. The decision came after KSRTC declared ‘dies non’ on the strike days to make attendance compulsory and warned of action including salary cuts for striking employees.

KSRTC even started preparing a reserve list of drivers and conductors drawn from the previous PSC rank list. These temporary staff were also offered `715 for a single duty. KSRTC CMD, Biju Prabhakar, said the alternative measure to enlist temporary drivers was sought to avoid the inconvenience caused to the public during the Navaratri festival.

Transport Minister Antony Raju took a tough stand and said the government would not succumb to pressure tactics. He said criminal cases would be filed against anyone obstructing the service. He blamed the TDF for destroying KSRTC with a politically motivated strike.

“The striking employees will not get salary for the month of September. There is no guarantee that they would have the job after the strike. The unions will not be able to help them because the government has decided not to allow pressure tactics,” the minister said on Friday.

According to him, deliberate attempts have been made to spread incorrect information about the 12-hour single-duty system for six days a week. The management also offered double the basic salary and dearness allowance proportionate to the two hours of additional duty time.

The management held a second round of discussions with the three recognised trade unions affiliated to CITU, BMS and INTUC on duty reforms, on Thursday. All the three trade unions, except TDF, agreed to the reforms.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) withdrew its indefinite strike announced from October 1. The decision came after KSRTC declared ‘dies non’ on the strike days to make attendance compulsory and warned of action including salary cuts for striking employees. KSRTC even started preparing a reserve list of drivers and conductors drawn from the previous PSC rank list. These temporary staff were also offered `715 for a single duty. KSRTC CMD, Biju Prabhakar, said the alternative measure to enlist temporary drivers was sought to avoid the inconvenience caused to the public during the Navaratri festival. Transport Minister Antony Raju took a tough stand and said the government would not succumb to pressure tactics. He said criminal cases would be filed against anyone obstructing the service. He blamed the TDF for destroying KSRTC with a politically motivated strike. “The striking employees will not get salary for the month of September. There is no guarantee that they would have the job after the strike. The unions will not be able to help them because the government has decided not to allow pressure tactics,” the minister said on Friday. According to him, deliberate attempts have been made to spread incorrect information about the 12-hour single-duty system for six days a week. The management also offered double the basic salary and dearness allowance proportionate to the two hours of additional duty time. The management held a second round of discussions with the three recognised trade unions affiliated to CITU, BMS and INTUC on duty reforms, on Thursday. All the three trade unions, except TDF, agreed to the reforms.