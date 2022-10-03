Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cop posts disparaging comment on Kodiyeri’s death, suspended

The action was taken against Uroob, who was the former gunman of Mullappally Ramachandran while he was the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has suspended an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Medical College station for posting a controversial comment in a WhatsApp group on the death of former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The action was taken against Uroob, who was the former gunman of Mullappally Ramachandran while he was the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The disparaging comment was posted in a WhatsApp group in which the police officer was also a member. 

The matter soon snowballed into a big controversy. The CPM officially lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief, while the party workers laid a siege the Medical College police station demanding action against the cop. 

Sparjan Kumar said the action was taken as the officer violated the code of conduct for police. 
“He was suspended for bringing a bad reputation for the force among the public,” the Commissioner said.

