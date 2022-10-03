KSRTC woman conductor verbally abuses passengers, faces police probe 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State carrier KSRTC got into yet another embarrassing controversy after a woman conductor of Attingal bus depot verbally abused passengers for boarding the vehicle at Chirayinkeezhu bus station while she was having lunch inside. The visuals of the incident went viral and passengers demanded action against her.

The KSRTC vigilance wing has begun an investigation into the incident that took place around noon. The bus was parked inside the bus station and it was about to depart for Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram at 12pm. When the passengers boarded the bus, conductor Sheeba was eating inside.

Sheeba suddenly shouted at them and asked them to get off the bus till she completed her lunch.

The conductor did not relent though the passengers said it was very hot outside. When some of the passengers remained seated in the bus, Sheeba got angry and started verbally abusing them. The passengers included elderly women and women with babies. Sources close to KSRTC vigilance said appropriate action will be taken after a preliminary inquiry.

Meanwhile, KSRTC security guard Suresh Kumar, who was arrested in the case of assaulting a man and his daughter at the KSRTC depot at Kattakada, has been remanded in judicial custody. The police will request for his custody after he is produced in the Kattakada court. The police want them in custody for getting more information about the co-accused and to collect his voice sample. The police said the search for the other four suspects is on.

