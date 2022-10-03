Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark-based startup secures CERT-IN recognition

Beagle Security director and co-founder Rejah Rehim said the company was able to ensure cyber security of over 1,500 customers ranging from tech startups to large enterprises so far.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based cyber security startup, ‘Beagle Security’, supported by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has secured the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) recognition from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

CERT-IN is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing. Founded in 2020, Beagle Security is one of the youngest organisations to achieve CERT-IN empanelment, which is a one-year-long process.

With the empanelment, the company can provide approved CERT-IN certification to firms that would like to offer services and solutions to union and state governments, public sector companies, besides banking and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to comply with RBI mandates.

Beagle Security director and co-founder Rejah Rehim said the company was able to ensure cyber security of over 1,500 customers ranging from tech startups to large enterprises so far. “The CERT-IN empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to become the preferred partner for Indian entities when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today’s digitally connected world,” he said.

Currently, the startup provides services and solutions to fintech, software as a service (SaaS), healthcare, education and e-commerce sectors. KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

