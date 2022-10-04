Man who murdered couple at Madavoor dies of burns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sasidharan Nair, the 75-year-old ex-serviceman, who murdered a couple at Madavoor near Pallickal last week, succumbed to burns at the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Sasidharan Nair was in the Burn ICU of the hospital with 85 per cent of burns.

He died in the evening and the body has been shifted to the morgue of the hospital. Nair, suffered burns while setting ablaze the couple, Prabhakara Kurup, 60 and Vimala Kumari, 55. The trigger for the attack was an incident that took place 29 years ago.

Kurup had helped Nair’s son go to Bahrain for taking up a job there. Kurup arranged a visa for the youth, but he did not get the job he was looking for. Depressed over not getting the right job, Sasidharan’s son died by suicide. Sasidharan nursed a grudge against Kurup as he thought the latter was responsible for the death of his son.Later, Sasidharan filed a complaint with the local police, and a case was registered against Kurup. In the case, Kurup was acquitted by a local court on Friday. This enraged Sasidharan Nair and he decided to kill Kurup.

On October 1 around 11.45am, Sasidharan Nair went to the house of Prabhakara Kurup at Madavoor. At that time, only Kurup and Vimala Kumari were present in the house. When the couple came out, a heated argument took place between Kurup and Sasidharan which snowballed into a scuffle.

At that time, Vimala Kumari came to rescue Kurup. Soon, Sasidharan took a hammer and hit Kurup and Vimalakumari on their heads. When they collapsed, Sasidharan poured a bottle of petrol from a bag and set them afire. The fire, suddenly, spread to the body of Sasidharan too. Sasidharan leaves behind wife Sumathi. His son Ajith Prasad and daughter Thushara Bindu predeceased him.

TURN OF EVENTS

On October 1, Sasidharan went to Kurup’s house. A heated argument took place between them. Sasidharan took a hammer and hit the couple on their heads and poured a bottle of petrol and set them afire when they collapsed. The fire spread to the body of Sasidharan too

