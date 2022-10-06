20 brahmacharis given sanyasa deeksha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 20 brahmacharis were given sanyasa deeksha at Santhigiri Ashram by Gurusthaniya Shishya Poojita Amritha Jnana Thapaswini. The rituals began at 5am on Wednesday. The Deeksha ceremony began at 7am. The new brahmacharis offered lotus flowers and a silver lamp to Shishya Poojitha and prostrated.

After performing worship and putting garland on the pedestal of Guru, each one received new name and clothes from Shishya Poojitha. The plain-clothed brahmacharis changed to saffron clothes after initiation.

