20 brahmacharis given sanyasa deeksha

Twenty brahmacharis were given sanyasa deeksha at Santhigiri Ashram by Gurusthaniya Shishya Poojita Amritha Jnana Thapaswini.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 20 brahmacharis were given sanyasa deeksha at Santhigiri Ashram by Gurusthaniya Shishya Poojita Amritha Jnana Thapaswini. The rituals began at 5am on Wednesday. The Deeksha ceremony began at 7am. The new brahmacharis offered lotus flowers and a silver lamp to Shishya Poojitha and prostrated.

After performing worship and putting garland on the pedestal of Guru, each one received new name and clothes from Shishya Poojitha. The plain-clothed brahmacharis changed to saffron clothes after initiation.

