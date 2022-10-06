Lalithakala Akademi launches art residency

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi is organising a month-long art residency programme in Kilimanoor titled Winter Art Residency to give wings to the art culture in the state.Prolific sculptor N N Rimson inaugurated the event at the birthplace of erstwhile artist Raja Rami Varma on his 116th death anniversary.

The art residency programme will be held at the Raja Ravi Varma Memorial Cultural Complex at Kilimanoor and feature six artists. “We choose to launch the event on the death anniversary of the late eminent artist as a token of tribute to him. For the first time in the history of Akademi, a residency programme on art is being held. It is more like an incubation period for the artist where he or she will unlearn their practices and will discover new creations. The residency programmes will enhance their thoughts and approaches towards art. It will also inspire and motivate other artists too,” said Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth.

The artists will be provided with accommodation and other facilities, including materials to draw, an execution lab and a workspace apart from remunerations. The works will be put on sale by the Akademi to find economic support for the artists.

“We plan to carry out more such residency events which will also see young, national and internationally-known artists. The residency events will not be just an art venture but also promote discussions between artists and audience too,” added Murali.

Inaugurating the residency programme, Rimson said, “After art education, not getting a studio to work on is the major crisis of upcoming artists. I was fortunate enough to get such a space in Vadodara after my studies and I congratulate Akademi for starting such a residency programme here in Kilimanoor”.

