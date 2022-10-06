Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New-wave music to ears at Shankhumukham beach

A beautification project is on the anvil for Shankhumukham beach, which could soon be reopened after safety inspections

Published: 06th October 2022 05:54 AM

Beautification work progresses at the Shankhumukham beach. The tourism department is keen to throw the beach open to the public soon | Vincent Pulickal

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shankhumukham beach, which was closed for visitors due to coastal erosion, is likely to be reopened soon. As a first step, the Thiruvananthapuram tahsildar conducted inspections on Monday and Tuesday. Based on the tahsildar’s report, the district collector will take the final decision on whether visitors could be allowed on the beach. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority had closed the beach owing to frequent sea attacks and coastal erosion.

Notably, A road near the beach was partially damaged during the monsoon and was repaired only recently. Sources say the tourism department is keen to open the spot to visitors, noting that some parts of the beach have been revived after the monsoon.  An official says the District Tourism Promotion Council has chalked out a comprehensive plan to restore the beach’s “past glory”. A recommendation regarding this has been made to the collector, says DTPC secretary Sharon Veettil. “The beach is better now, though we can’t say that it is 100 per cent safe yet,” he adds. “We, however, must make use of the improvement in conditions. If the collector’s report is positive, we will open the beach as soon as possible for visitors.”

Priority for waste treatment
As the DTPC is gearing up to make Shankhumukham a tourist-friendly destination, waste treatment is at the top of the priority list.An official says the DTPC has joined hands with the city corporation to start a solar-powered waste management system. Planned with the help of the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology, the system is exclusively for the treatment of food waste.

“The beach beautification project will be implemented in a phased manner,” says Sharon. “Our immediate plan is to place colour-coded waste bins. In addition to the solar waste management system, we will also come up with a permanent solution for treating other waste such as plastics.”

The project will be executed under the aegis of the corporation, DTPC and Navakeralam Mission. “A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Clean Kerala Company, and related paperwork is in progress,” says Sharon. “We expect the processes to be completed in four months.”Noting the issue of unpredictable weather patterns, Sharon adds the Shankhumukham beach would be propped up as “a sea-view spot rather than a beach tourist destination”.

PROTECTION PLAN
With cyclonic storms and rough seas posing constant threats to Kerala’s coastline, the irrigation department has drawn up a comprehensive Shore Management Plan. Shankhumukham is one of the 10 ‘hot spots’ identified for the project. The plan is to devise unique sea protection designs and safeguard tourism and fishing activities. In April, a team from the National Centre for Coastal Research, along with irrigation department officials, visited the beach. According to sources, the NCCR has recommended off-shore breakwater for the beach. The next big challenge is cost.

SOUNDS COOL

Key proposals of the Shankhumukham beautification project 

Solar tree: an artificial tree that would offer FM radio music and serve as a mobile charging point
Food street — Discussions are on between DTPC and the corporation to list the vendors who run fast-food joints in the area. They will be rehabilitated at the food street
Nightlife: The tourism department plans to make arrangements for tourists as well as city residents to enjoy the nightlife
More streetlightss will be installed to make the place vibrant
Amusement zone: More rides for children. Already a toy train has been installed at the park near the beach
Sea-view cafe: The Muthuchippi park will be converted into a cafe point. PPP model has been mooted

Comments

