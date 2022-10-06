Youth riding skateboard dies as car hits him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 24-year-old youth riding a skateboard died after being hit by a car near Greenfield International Stadium, Kariavattom, on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a native of Alathara near Sreekaryam.

The Kazhakootam police said Rahul was mowed down by a car that was driven by an employee of the Technopark by 7pm. She had reportedly come to drop her friend in the stadium. The accident occurred on the road that led to the stadium. The woman told police that she did not spot the youngster riding the skateboard as he was wearing black dress.

After the mishap, the injured was shifted to the Medical College in the same car. However, he could not be rescued. The woman was taken into police custody and moved to the General Hospital for medical examination to check whether she was under the influence of any intoxicant when the accident occurred.

