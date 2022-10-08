Kerala: Man killed, his daughter injured after ambulance crashes into them

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man died and his young daughter got seriously injured on Saturday when an ambulance lost control and hit them at Venjaramoodu near here, police said.

Police said Pirappancode resident, Shibu, died on the spot while his four-year-old daughter has been admitted to a private medical college near here.

"The ambulance was returning from Idukki Medical college. We have taken into custody the driver and a male nurse, who accompanied a patient, to Idukki from Thiruvananthapuram medical college," police told PTI.

Police suspect that the male nurse was driving the ambulance at the time of the accident.

The accident happened around 6.30 am when Shibu and his daughter came to a private laboratory at Venjaramoodu.

Locals said the ambulance lost control and rammed into the father and daughter who were standing by the roadside near the lab.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man died and his young daughter got seriously injured on Saturday when an ambulance lost control and hit them at Venjaramoodu near here, police said. Police said Pirappancode resident, Shibu, died on the spot while his four-year-old daughter has been admitted to a private medical college near here. "The ambulance was returning from Idukki Medical college. We have taken into custody the driver and a male nurse, who accompanied a patient, to Idukki from Thiruvananthapuram medical college," police told PTI. Police suspect that the male nurse was driving the ambulance at the time of the accident. The accident happened around 6.30 am when Shibu and his daughter came to a private laboratory at Venjaramoodu. Locals said the ambulance lost control and rammed into the father and daughter who were standing by the roadside near the lab.