Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Man killed, his daughter injured after ambulance crashes into them

Locals said the ambulance lost control and rammed into the father and daughter who were standing by the roadside near the lab.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man died and his young daughter got seriously injured on Saturday when an ambulance lost control and hit them at Venjaramoodu near here, police said.

Police said Pirappancode resident, Shibu, died on the spot while his four-year-old daughter has been admitted to a private medical college near here.

"The ambulance was returning from Idukki Medical college. We have taken into custody the driver and a male nurse, who accompanied a patient, to Idukki from Thiruvananthapuram medical college," police told PTI.

Police suspect that the male nurse was driving the ambulance at the time of the accident.

The accident happened around 6.30 am when Shibu and his daughter came to a private laboratory at Venjaramoodu.

Locals said the ambulance lost control and rammed into the father and daughter who were standing by the roadside near the lab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venjaramoodu ambulance
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp