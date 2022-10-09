40 Kerala startups to take part in GITEX expo starting Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exploring business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas on the global stage, a delegation comprising 40 startups from Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will take part in the four-day GITEX Global 2022 starting in Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday. They will attend the startup-focused event ‘North Star’, to be held at Zabeel Hall of Dubai World Trade Centre.

GITEX Global is the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and startup event.This edition of GITEX Global is featuring the highest-ever contingent of KSUM-supported startups from sectors including edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech.

The KSUM delegation will also attend ‘India Startups Confluence 2022’ to connect Indian startups to startups from UAE and the Middle East-based larger ecosystem stakeholders. KSUM is the presenting partner for this event.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop P Ambika exuded confidence that the event will open immense opportunities for startups considering the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and the Middle East.

“Apart from bagging business and investment opportunities, GITEX Global will offer startups opportunities for scaling up their business. Besides displaying their products and solutions, these ventures will also explore greater expansion and investor connect to the Middle East,” he added.

Meanwhile, KSUM is planning to set up a Global Launch Pad for Indian startups in the Middle East to avail support and benefits of KSUM activities after incubating them. KSUM will also extend support to them if they want to shift to Kerala later.The delegation will visit Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park on October 15 and interact with their peers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exploring business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas on the global stage, a delegation comprising 40 startups from Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will take part in the four-day GITEX Global 2022 starting in Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday. They will attend the startup-focused event ‘North Star’, to be held at Zabeel Hall of Dubai World Trade Centre. GITEX Global is the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and startup event.This edition of GITEX Global is featuring the highest-ever contingent of KSUM-supported startups from sectors including edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech. The KSUM delegation will also attend ‘India Startups Confluence 2022’ to connect Indian startups to startups from UAE and the Middle East-based larger ecosystem stakeholders. KSUM is the presenting partner for this event. KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop P Ambika exuded confidence that the event will open immense opportunities for startups considering the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and the Middle East. “Apart from bagging business and investment opportunities, GITEX Global will offer startups opportunities for scaling up their business. Besides displaying their products and solutions, these ventures will also explore greater expansion and investor connect to the Middle East,” he added. Meanwhile, KSUM is planning to set up a Global Launch Pad for Indian startups in the Middle East to avail support and benefits of KSUM activities after incubating them. KSUM will also extend support to them if they want to shift to Kerala later.The delegation will visit Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park on October 15 and interact with their peers.