Ambulance fatally knocks down man, daughter hurt

Alankrita’s condition is said to be critical, but hospital sources said she is out of danger.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old man was killed and his four year-old daughter suffered serious injuries after an ambulance knocked them down while he was parking his motorcycle on the roadside at Venjaramoodu on Saturday. Though Shibu, a native of Pirappancode, and daughter Alankrita were admitted to the Gokulam Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved. Alankrita’s condition is said to be critical, but hospital sources said she is out of danger.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.20am close to the Venjaramoodu police station. The ambulance was on the way back after shifting a patient to Idukki from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The police said the ambulance was driven from Kottayam by a male nurse as its driver was sleepy. The nurse who was behind the wheel dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. The father and daughter were headed for a local laboratory for blood tests.

The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case in the accident and the male nurse, Amal, has been charged with Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. The ambulance belongs to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Employees Credit Union.

Shibu’s body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.  Besides Alankrita, he is survived by wife Sandhya and a one-year-old son. The MVD has cancelled the driving licence of male nurse Amal and driver of the ambulance.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Comments

