Colleges organise interfaith gathering against narcotics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: St Xavier’s College, Thumba, in association with the Marian Arts and Science College, Kazhakkoottam, conducted an interfaith gathering against narcotics at the college auditorium. Chirayinkeezhu MLA V Sasi inaugurated the drive.

Thiruvananthapuram Major Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Mathews Mar Polycarp, School of Bhagavathgeetha director Swami Sandeepananda Giri, and Mannaniya College of Arts and Science principal Dr P Naseer addressed the gathering. The gathering also saw an inter-religious prayer session led by college Bursar Fr Jose Thachil S J. College principal Fr V Y Dasappan, manager Fr Jose Mathew S J, Fr A Pancretius, manager and Marian College of Arts and Science principal Dr Francis Sunny felicitated the gathering.

