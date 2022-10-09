Colleges organise interfaith gathering against narcotics
Published: 09th October 2022 07:13 AM | Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:13 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: St Xavier’s College, Thumba, in association with the Marian Arts and Science College, Kazhakkoottam, conducted an interfaith gathering against narcotics at the college auditorium. Chirayinkeezhu MLA V Sasi inaugurated the drive.
Thiruvananthapuram Major Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Mathews Mar Polycarp, School of Bhagavathgeetha director Swami Sandeepananda Giri, and Mannaniya College of Arts and Science principal Dr P Naseer addressed the gathering. The gathering also saw an inter-religious prayer session led by college Bursar Fr Jose Thachil S J. College principal Fr V Y Dasappan, manager Fr Jose Mathew S J, Fr A Pancretius, manager and Marian College of Arts and Science principal Dr Francis Sunny felicitated the gathering.