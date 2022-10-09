Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Colleges organise interfaith gathering against narcotics

St Xavier’s College, Thumba, in association with the Marian Arts and Science College, Kazhakkoottam, conducted an interfaith gathering against narcotics at the college auditorium.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: St Xavier’s College, Thumba, in association with the Marian Arts and Science College, Kazhakkoottam, conducted an interfaith gathering against narcotics at the college auditorium. Chirayinkeezhu MLA V Sasi inaugurated the drive.

Thiruvananthapuram Major Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Mathews Mar Polycarp, School of Bhagavathgeetha director Swami Sandeepananda Giri, and Mannaniya College of Arts and Science principal Dr P Naseer addressed the gathering. The gathering also saw an inter-religious prayer session led by college Bursar Fr Jose Thachil S J. College principal Fr V Y Dasappan, manager Fr Jose Mathew S J, Fr A Pancretius, manager and Marian College of Arts and Science principal Dr Francis Sunny felicitated the gathering.

