School bus catches fire, no casualties

A school bus, parked in the garage of Government GHSS, Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram, caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic examination in progress at the school bus that caught fire on Saturday at the garage of GGHSS, Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A school bus, parked in the garage of Government GHSS, Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram, caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday. No casualties were reported and the timely intervention by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other buses parked nearby.

They said school’s security guard Sabu alerted them around 3.15am.Two units from Chenkalchoola fire station were pressed into service and contained the fire by 3.45am. A portion of the garage’s roof was destroyed in fire. The bus, with registration number KL 01 BR 8412, was completely gutted.

The initial findings point to an electric short circuit. A forensic examination was held at the spot.
The Museum police have registered a case on the suspicion of a sabotage attempt. An investigation is under way.

