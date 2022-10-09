Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram MCH successfully does liver transplant surgery

The procedure was done on a 53-year-old male patient from Malappuram who had  developed liver cirrhosis and cancer

Published: 09th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital have successfully performed a liver transplant surgery on a 53-year-old male patient from Malappuram. Though the authorities claimed that it was the first such procedure done at the MCH, a patient had undergone liver transplantation in 2016, but the patient died three weeks later due to complications. In between, Kottayam MCH has performed three such transplants.

In Thursday’s surgery, the 43-year-old husband of the sister of Malappuram man’s wife donated a part of his liver. The surgery started at 7am and was completed only by 11.30pm.  The doctors have said that the patient is recuperating well.

The Malappuram native had developed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) which saw him developing liver cirrhosis and also cancer. Currently, the patient is in the transplant ICU under observation. It will take almost two weeks for the new liver to function normally. Until then, the patient will be under close observation, the doctors said.

Health Minister Veena George conveyed her appreciation to the doctors and staff for their joint effort and also their commitment in resuming the liver transplant surgeries at Thiruvananthapuram MCH.She said the government is trying to provide liver transplant surgeries at government hospitals at a nominal cost as against the expensive treatment at private hospitals.

“Several meetings were convened and the state health department chalked out an action plan to undertake the liver transplant surgeries. Kottayam MCH has successfully performed three liver transplant surgeries. Kozhikode MCH is also getting ready to perform the procedure,” said Veena George.

A quality improvement initiative was also started in the Thiruvananthapuram MCH. The transplant team was given expert training and their progress was evaluated. As per the liver transplant action plan, the arrangements were monitored before the start of the transplant surgery. Authorities of the MCH had formulated an action plan to undertake liver transplantation. The facilities included a recipient ICU, donor ICU and an operation theatre with special focus on infection control.

The MCH had trained its staff, including doctors, nurses and attenders to deal with transplantation protocols. It had also obtained a licence for conducting transplantation. The 50-member transplant team comprises doctors and nurses belonging to the surgical gastroenterology, anaesthesia and critical care, medical gastroenterology, radiology, operation theatre team, transfusion medicine, microbiology, infectious diseases, nursing section and pathology, and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTO) which strives to make organ donation and transplant procedures smooth. They were also assisted by OT technicians, biomedical engineers, transplant coordinators, nursing assistants, attenders and other staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp