Two held for attacking tourism police at Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two tourism police officers were injured after they were allegedly attacked by two men who were in a drunken state at a hotel near the helipad at Varkala on Saturday night. The Varkala police have arrested Dheeraj of Vettoor and Ratheesh of Vembayam, in connection with the incident.

According to police, the suspects were involved in criminal cases earlier. The injured officers are Jijin Raj and Sam Jith and they are under treatment at Parippally medical college hospital. Sam Jith had a fracture on his leg and Jijin Raj suffered injury on his face.

The police said the incident took place around 11pm on Saturday when the suspects had a heated argument with the staff of the hotel as the latter told them to behave properly. The argument snowballed into a fight and they vandalised the property of the hotel.

When the police reached the spot, the accused turned against them and brutally beat them up. They grabbed the police’s wireless set and destroyed it. After getting the information, more policemen reached the spot and took the suspects into custody.

“We are verifying whether the accused had used any other drugs as they were in an eccentric mood during the incident. It will be confirmed after a medical examination. The accused had also attacked the staff of the restaurant using an iron rod. They were arrested and charged under Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They will be produced before the magistrate on Monday,” said S Sanoj, Varkala inspector of police.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two tourism police officers were injured after they were allegedly attacked by two men who were in a drunken state at a hotel near the helipad at Varkala on Saturday night. The Varkala police have arrested Dheeraj of Vettoor and Ratheesh of Vembayam, in connection with the incident. According to police, the suspects were involved in criminal cases earlier. The injured officers are Jijin Raj and Sam Jith and they are under treatment at Parippally medical college hospital. Sam Jith had a fracture on his leg and Jijin Raj suffered injury on his face. The police said the incident took place around 11pm on Saturday when the suspects had a heated argument with the staff of the hotel as the latter told them to behave properly. The argument snowballed into a fight and they vandalised the property of the hotel. When the police reached the spot, the accused turned against them and brutally beat them up. They grabbed the police’s wireless set and destroyed it. After getting the information, more policemen reached the spot and took the suspects into custody. “We are verifying whether the accused had used any other drugs as they were in an eccentric mood during the incident. It will be confirmed after a medical examination. The accused had also attacked the staff of the restaurant using an iron rod. They were arrested and charged under Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They will be produced before the magistrate on Monday,” said S Sanoj, Varkala inspector of police.