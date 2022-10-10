Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Vidyadhan’ scholarship to be expanded to 15 more states

Currently, three more states – Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab – have been included. With this, the work of Vidyadhan will be spread all over India.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Study, Medico, scholarship, Ukraine medico, graduation

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vidyadhan, a sponsorship initiative under the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation for higher education of economically-backward children who are academically brilliant, will be expanded to 15 states in India this year. Vidyadhan is a charitable initiative run by Kumari Shibulal and S D Shibulal under the supervision of the Shibulal family to provide financial assistance, guidance and skill training to needy students for higher education. Currently, three more states – Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab – have been included. With this, the work of Vidyadhan will be spread all over India.

Since Vidyadhan’s inception in 1999, the initiative has been able to equip many students for better careers. About 40,000 applications were received for the 1,600 newly awarded scholarships this year. The number of applications is expected to increase further as the scholarship process is not over in many states. Vidyadhan brings sponsors and students into a transparent and accountable system with the motto ‘Each One Teach One’. One such successful partnership is the agreement with UST, a digital transformation solutions company that has doubled its contribution to support more students by covering more states.

An opportunity has also been provided for those who aim for social welfare to participate in the Vidyadhan scholarship. Based on this, a memorandum of understanding has been signed to double the scholarship budget this year as part of UST education. From time to time, UST and Vidyadhan have been working hand in hand to implement many schemes for academically bright children from financially-backward families.

Participants and beneficiaries of the project shared their proud experiences in a one-day event organised at O by Tamara Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Many of the brilliant students who have completed their education through Vidyadhan scholarship are employed in TCS, Infosys, HCL, UST, Bosch, KPMG, MRF, UNISYS, MBB Labs, government institutions, defense forces and many others.

Many students have also went on to pursue higher education and research from reputed universities. The girls who complete their education through the scholarship become self-employed and thereby, set an example for the society as the breadwinner of the family. Through the scholarship, girls are able to break the traditional view against girls getting education.

Girls to set example
The girls who complete their education through the scholarship become self-employed and thereby, set an example for the society as the breadwinner of the family. Also, it will break the traditional view against girls getting education.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidyadhan scholarship Sarojini Damodaran Foundation
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp