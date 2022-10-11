Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vanross Junction: A junction that witnessed Dutch, Russian ‘love affairs’

According to historian M G Sasibhooshan, the name has a Dutch connection.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vanross Junction in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

By Aishwarya Unni
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vanross Junction, the name sounds different right? Pronounced as Van-Ross, this junction connecting the city’s main roads like Vazhuthacaudu and Palayam is famous for the statue of Yuri Gagarin. However, many still wonder how this unique name came to be. 

According to historian M G Sasibhooshan, the name has a Dutch connection. “The name came from the Vanross house which was owned by Arthur John Van Ross, former Excise commissioner of the Travancore state. He settled here during the golden age of Dutch trade and married a local girl named Stella Regina,” he says.  

The Vanross house was demolished later, but the name stuck. After Arthur passed away, Stella sold the house to the Travancore State Congress. “Leaders such as Pattom A Thanu Pillai, C Kesavan and P M Varghese used to make decisions from this house. This was during 1938-1949. Later on, this building became the headquarters of the KPCC,” Sasibhooshan says.

“During the reign of Sree Chithira Thirunal, the decision for Travancore to remain an independent country was taken from here. Years later, after Independence, the USSR approached Congress to build a cultural centre in Kerala. The then KPCC president K K Viswanathan gifted the building to the Soviet Union.”

Now, the main building of the Russian Cultural Centre stands here. The Vanross junction has been part of various moments of Travancore’s history. “In the late 19th century, SNDP Yogam established a women’s hostel in the Vanross junction. The hostel was open to all women regardless of caste and religion. Another tidbit is that the first gun-selling shop in Thiruvananthapuram was established here, by a seller called Jacob aka ‘Gun Jacob’.

What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions?

Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp