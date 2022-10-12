Awareness programmes to be organised in 200 villages

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will organise public awareness programmes on the proposed digital survey of land. Titled Survey Sabha, the programme will be held in 200 villages to be covered in the first phase of the digital survey, Revenue Minister K Rajan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. LSG Minister M B Rajesh will inaugurate the first sabha at Veyloor ward in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The venue is Asan Memorial at Thonnakkal. Rajan said the government aims to complete the digital survey in four years. The initiative was conceived in the wake of the failure to complete the resurvey which began in 1966. The digital survey programme titled “Ente Bhoomi” will cost `858 crore. The amount required for the first phase, Rs 438.46 crore, has been sanctioned from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.