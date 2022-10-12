Let there be night!

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending plan to introduce vibrant nightlife in the capital city has gained traction with the state government roping in National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study.

The study will assess the demand and traffic management at three select corridors, where nightlife avenues are expected to be introduced. Notably, NATPAC has already launched the survey and a preliminary report will be submitted to the state government on Friday.

Pattom-Kowdiar stretch, Technopark-Lulu Mall, and Manaveeyam Veedhi are the three corridors identified by the authorities. According to sources, the project is being implemented directly under the monitoring of the Chief Minister’s office. To take the plan to next level, the corporation has also arranged a couple of preliminary meetings with the traders, hotels, and restaurants.

A scene from the Pattom-Kowdiar

stretch, a popular food street

However, challenges and apprehensions are looming large over the project. The stakeholders including Kerala Vyapari Vyavasaya Ekopana Samiti and Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association voiced their concern about the project’s safety and security aspects.

“The study will focus on finding potential locations which can be operated for extended hours without affecting the normal night traffic. We will be assessing the present footfall, and the demand for parking,” says a senior NATPAC official.

However, introducing nightlife at the Kazhakoottam-Lulu Mall corridor poses a challenge. “Unavailability of large parcels of land along the corridor is a hurdle. We need to have more infrastructure and available options are very less,” says the official.

“As per our observation, the spots where space can be utilised are World Market and the underpass near Lulu Mall. We are still exploring the possibilities. There are flats and apartments in the area and the main challenge is to not let any development hinder local access.”

Study to focus on waste management, parking

The area has already turned into a popular food street. For transforming the stretch into a major nightlife spot, the authorities will have to overcome a slew of challenges. “Parking is a major concern,” notes a senior corporation official.

“We cannot block or restrict traffic here especially as the stretch is used for reaching Medical College Hospital and many other private hospitals. The road is widely used by ambulances and we need to study thoroughly before launching the project.”

However, NATPAC begs to differ. According to the institution, it’s feasible to introduce the project at the Pattom-Kowdiar stretch. “The traffic is less between 10pm and 5am, so vehicle movement shouldn’t be affected,” says an official. “Also, there needs to be a better system for waste management, a centralised system should be introduced for the project. Many street vendors are doing waste management on their own.”

Traders and hoteliers voice apprehension

“Nightlife is something our city requires but launching the project without proper study would only backfire,” says Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi president Manoj SS, who is also secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders.

“The traders will incur a heavy loss if there is no business, also to run the establishments around the clock, resources have to be scaled up. The first thing the government should do is give the freedom for the traders to operate shops and establishments by removing the current time restrictions. Then we will have an idea of how the initiative would turn out.”

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA) is more concerned about the safety angle of the project. District president of KHRA, B Vijayakumar, says there needs to be more lighting and surveillance has to be amped up to ensure the safety of the citizens. “The association is not against nightlife projects. Since it is the first time, the implication of such a project is still unknown,” he adds.

“Operating a hotel or restaurant for 24 hours is not easy, we are unsure of whether there will be business, and operating at night would call for hiring more workers. During the meetings, we had mentioned to the authorities about night shows at cinema theatres. “Following the pandemic, the theatres stopped late-night shows. If there are late-night shows people will have reasons to enjoy the nightlife.”

Major boost for tourism

The tourism department has high hopes. “This initiative is expected to boost the economy and the tourism industry,” says District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Sharon Veettil. “The state will be able to offer more for the visiting tourist as well.

Also, a larger community in our society would benefit from the project. The street vendors will also actively contribute to boosting tourism activities.” Sharon says more lights and CCTV units would be installed in nightlife corridors to ensure safety. “We are aiming to increase nightlife in a phased manner at destinations including Shankhumukham and Akkulam,” he adds.

The safety question

Ensuring safety in the chosen corridors would be challenging for the police. “The department is already understaffed and an officer on day duty will not be available during night,” says a senior officer.

“Currently, we only have a minimum of staff on duty during the night. Chances of anti-social activities are more, and we should scale up night patrolling.”

Though city folks are welcoming the nightlife initiatives with open arms, they, too, have concerns over safety and moral policing. A majority of the streets in the capital are ill-lit, they point out.

“I feel the initiative would have scope for cultural exposure. Especially during night festivals artists like us can showcase our art and engage in interactive sessions with the crowd more,” says Santra Thomas, a fine-arts student.

“Also, the commencement of nightlife will eliminate moral policing behaviour of the public and it will create awareness of co-existing of all genders in society. Since malpractices happen in the dark, the presence of the public and well-lit areas will keep hooligans away, and women would feel safer.”

President of the Federation of Residents’ Association, M S Venugopal, says making the city well-lit should be the top priority. “Crime rate is increasing in the capital. The city needs more lighting and CCTV units,” he says.

“Now, the majority of the streets are ill-lit due to poor maintenance. The corporation and KSEB keep passing the buck. Such issues should be resolved first before going ahead with such a project.”

