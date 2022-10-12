Pay and park issue triggers war of words in corporation council meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between the ruling and Opposition councillors over the issue of demarcating an exclusive parking area on the road for a restaurant on MG Road for a monthly rent of Rs 5,000.

Though the corporation cancelled the rental agreement with the restaurant after the issue triggered a controversy and subsequent intervention by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the governing council had to give a detailed explanation to the Opposition on the matter.

However, the BJP councillors levelled serious allegations, including misuse of power by Mayor Arya Rajendran and corporation secretary Binu Francis. The opposition councillors unanimously demanded strong action against the officials concerned, including the secretary, for entering into an agreement with the restaurant owner, overlooking the rules of the Kerala Municipal Act.

As the council meeting began, BJP councillors led by Opposition leader M R Gopan staged a protest. When the issue came up for discussion, Gopan alleged that the governing body took a unilateral decision on the parking issue without discussing the matter in the council. “Even minister Mohamed Riyas and former PWD minister G Sudhakaran had spoken against the corporation’s decision to allow paid parking of vehicles on the road which is being maintained by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) of the public works department. It’s a wrong precedent as it is the people’s tax money that is being ‘robbed’. So the need of the hour is to initiate action against the officers involved in this,” said Gopan.

Defending the corporation’s action, works standing committee chairman D R Anil lashed out at the BJP saying that it was the Centre that was selling public institutions and properties to corporates. “Public institutions like airports and LIC are being sold by the BJP-led Union government. So, the BJP cannot claim that the corporation ‘sold’ 72 metres of roadside to a restaurant. In fact, we gave it for a monthly rent of Rs 5,000, which is an income for the corporation to help the traffic wardens. In the contract with the restaurant, there was a clause that stated that the agreement would be terminated if the restaurant stopped the public from parking their vehicles. So, we cancelled the agreement,” said Anil. BJP councillor Anilkumar Thirumala alleged that the corporation entered into the contract with the restaurant on July 13 this year, and has been taking money from them for the past three months.

“Though seven council meetings were held after July 13, the governing council did not even mention this agreement. The corporation cancelled the agreement only in the wake of media reports,” he said.The council meeting witnessed a ruckus after Akkulam councillor Suresh Kumar termed the corporation’s act ‘hooliganism’. The LDF councillors and mayor unanimously demanded that the “unparliamentary” word be withdrawn.

Later, Welfare standing committee chairperson S Salim gave a detailed explanation by pointing out the history of road widening and the approvals by the respective corporation councils in the past 20 years.

The mayor, however, clarified that the rental agreement was finalised by the Traffic Advisory committee. “The committee has different stakeholders. The corporation gave the approval and cancelled the agreement as per rule. There are many traffic wardens who are earning money through this,” she said.

VYAPARI SAMITHI FLAYS CORP FOR COLLECTING PARKING FEES

T’Puram: The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) district unit has asked the city corporation to stop the illegal collection of fees for parking on public roads. “The public works minister has said that the corporation does not have the power to lease out PWD roads for parking. Hence, it is evident that the corporation cannot collect parking fees on these roads,” said a statement by KVVES general secretary Pirappancode Rajappan and president Karamana Madhavankutty.

