Scanning the Munnar woods for rare, winged wonders

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Different species of birds, butterflies, odonates, cicadas and ants were recorded during a four-day faunal survey at Munnar Wildlife Division. The discovery was part of a scientific exercise organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) and Munnar Wildlife Division of Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department.

The team surveyed several national parks such as Mathikettan Shola National Park, Pampadum Shola National Park, Anamudishola National Park, Kurinjimala Wildlife Sanctuary, Eravikulam National Park and Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary. The research recorded birds, butterflies, odonates, cicadas and ants using 20 basecamps.

Painted bush quail

In four days, the team documented 184 species of birds. Some notable species were painted spurfowl, painted bush quail, pallid harrier, common buzzard, Nilgiri flycatcher, grey-bellied cuckoo, black and orange flycatcher, white-bellied Sholakkili, speckled piculet, yellow-footed green pigeon and yellow-throated bulbul.

“Despite various anthropogenic pressures and growth of invasive species detrimental to native fauna, we found higher numbers of indicator invertebrate species in Munnar Wildlife Division. This signifies the efficacy of conservation activities and protection rendered to wildlife by the forest department,” said Dr Kalesh Sadasivan, research associate at TNHS.

Researchers found 189 species of butterflies as well at Munnar. The team also found endemic species such as red disc bush brown, Palni sailor, Palni fritillary, Palni four ring and Nilgiri tiger. Grass Jewel, the smallest butterfly in the state, was recorded in Chinnar. The study also recorded the largest Indian butterfly, the southern birdwing. Other interesting records include Malabar rose, baronet, Nilgiri tit, red flash, white hedge blue and white-disc hedge blue.

The researchers also recorded 52 species of odonates and the highest number was at Chinnar. Some remarkable species were Burmagomphus laidlawi, Aciagrion approximans, Indolestes gracilis and Gomphidia kodugensis. On the higher elevation camps at the Tamil Nadu side, the team spotted the population buildup of Pantala flavescens or the Global Wanderer dragonfly. Another notable sighting was of Protosticta monticola (The montane reedtail), a very rare and endemic damselfly from Anamudishola National Park.

Vinod S V, Wildlife Warden, Munnar Wildlife Division, flagged off the event. “Though the climate was congenial, the untimely heavy rains had affected the population numbers of most early stages of invertebrates including butterflies and odonates.

Hence a follow-up survey is being contemplated post-monsoon,” said Vinod. We are also planning to come out with a booklet of the common fauna of the region for the forest staff and the public based on the findings of this survey, he added.

Besides these, the researchers documented 7 species of cicadas, 25 species of ants, 12 species of frogs, 8 species of reptiles and mammals like Tiger, Leopard, Nilgiri Marten, Gaur, and herds of elephants.

