Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fire station to open at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The new station comprises parking bays for 12 crash fire tenders.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram airport

International terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new aerodrome rescue and firefighting (ARFF) station at Thiruvananthapuram airport will be commissioned on Friday. The new building has been constructed as per the standards of International Civil Aviation Organisation, Director General of Civil Aviation and category IX specifications of civil aviation requirements. The total cost of the project is around Rs 13 crore.

The fire station can cater to the needs of ARFF. The new building which has an area of 1,838 sq m is equipped with modern camera system and communication equipment that can closely monitor the operational area, including the runway, round the clock. The building has elaborate resting facilities for firefighting personnel. A total of 96 specially trained aerodrome rescue and fire fighting personnel are currently available to manage round-the-clock operations.

The new station comprises parking bays for 12 crash fire tenders. It has a 14.15 m-high central fire control tower. Associated structures like 6,000 sq m hard stand area for central fire control tower maneuvering, underground sump of 1,00,000 litres and an overhead water tank of 50,000 litres have also been built according to category IX specifications. Public announcement system, fire alarm system and allied electrical and electronic installations have also been set up to meet category IX standards. By increasing the capacity of pipelines, water can be filled in fire-fighting vehicles in four minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram airport
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp