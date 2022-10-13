LDF-dominated Kerala University Senate softens stance, to meet again on November 4

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a special meeting of Kerala University (KU) Senate, convened to choose its nominee to the vice-chancellor selection panel was called off, the university on Wednesday decided to convene another meeting of the Senate on November 4.

The Senate will meet on November 4 to decide whether to re-consider its earlier resolution urging the governor to disband the two-member selection panel ‘unilaterally’ constituted by him and whether to choose a Senate nominee to the VC-selection panel as directed by him.

“The meeting has been convened as per a requisition given by 65 pro-LDF Senate members in the 91-member body,” said a senior university official. The move came amid reports that the governor was contemplating action against those Senate members who ‘sabotaged’ the special meeting convened on his direction on Tuesday. The meeting was abandoned due to lack of quorum after LDF members kept away from it. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Higher Education Minister R Bindu also indicated that the Senate will be convened on the “next available date.” The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblowers’ collective, has alleged a motive behind the change in stance of the LDF-dominated varsity Senate and the government.

“The sudden softening of stance is aimed at appeasing the governor so that the LDF government’s nominee is allowed to assume charge of the vice-chancellor when his term ends on October 24,” SUCC said in a statement. As per university rules, the term of the pro vice-chancellor expires along with that of the vice-chancellor. According to SUCC, the government wants the present pro VC, considered close to the ruling dispensation, to be given the charge of vice-chancellor.

Meanwhile the governor is learnt to have taken serious note of the fact that as many as 11 Senate members nominated by him, and the pro VC skipped the special meeting convened on his directions on Tuesday. As per university laws, the governor has the right to recall the Senate members nominated by him.

