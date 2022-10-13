Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Transgender arts festival to begin on October 15

Social Justice Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the arts festival at Ayyankali Hall on October 15.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city will host a twoday arts festival named ‘Varnapakitt’ for transgender people beginning on October 15. A total of 220 transgender people from various districts will participate in the fete to be held in 21 disciplines. A grand pageantry featuring various art forms will be taken out at 4pm on October 14 from Museum premises to University College to announce the beginning of the fete.

Social Justice Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the arts festival at Ayyankali Hall on October 15. Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will be the chief guest at the event to be presided over by General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, MP Shashi Tharoor and MLA V K Prasanth will also be present. Bindu will also give away Transgender Awards to those who have excelled in various domains such as arts, sports, education, literature, social work and entrepreneurship, on the occasion. The award comprises a purse of Rs 10,000 and a citation.

