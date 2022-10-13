Woman hurt in mishap undergoes C-section, neurosurgery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College conducted a Caesarean and a neurosurgery on a pregnant woman injured in an accident. The back-to-back surgeries helped save the lives of the child and the mother. The 22-year-old woman from Kochuveli met with an accident when she was travelling with her husband on a bike on Tuesday morning.

She suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to a private hospital. Later she was shifted to the medical college where a multi- disciplinary team was formed to treat her. First the doctors from SAT Hospital led by Dr Geetanjali performed Caesarean on the ninemonth pregnant woman. It was followed by a neurosurgery by a team led by Dr Induchoodan, Dr Rajmohan and Dr Raj. The anaesthesia team consisted of Dr Usha Kumari and Dr Mirsa.

