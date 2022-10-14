Three-day engineers’ meet begins in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Engineers Conclave-2022’, being jointly organised by the Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began here on Thursday. The three-day conclave, being held at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at Valiyamala, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for IT & Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Delivering the keynote address, ISRO chairman S Somanath, said the participation of industries and financial institutions is important for scaling up the space sector.

He also said additional satellites were required in the agriculture sector.LPSC director Dr V Narayanan delivered the welcome address. INAE Deputy Executive Director Lt. Col (Retd) Shobhit Rai proposed the vote of thanks.

An engineering exhibition by ISRO centres and leading aerospace enterprises was inaugurated by Unnikrishnan Nair S, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and D Sam Dayala Dev, Director, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).

‘Space for National Development’; and ‘Make India a Global Manufacturing Hub’; are the themes of this year’s conclave.

It is an annual event of engineers, to discuss important national issues with respect to development in engineering science and technology. More than 400 delegates including directors of ISRO centres, INAE Fellows, eminent scientists, engineers and technologists of various disciplines from a ll over the country are participating in the conclave. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a khadi mela has also been organised on the sidelines of the event.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Engineers Conclave-2022’, being jointly organised by the Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began here on Thursday. The three-day conclave, being held at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at Valiyamala, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for IT & Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Delivering the keynote address, ISRO chairman S Somanath, said the participation of industries and financial institutions is important for scaling up the space sector. He also said additional satellites were required in the agriculture sector.LPSC director Dr V Narayanan delivered the welcome address. INAE Deputy Executive Director Lt. Col (Retd) Shobhit Rai proposed the vote of thanks. An engineering exhibition by ISRO centres and leading aerospace enterprises was inaugurated by Unnikrishnan Nair S, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and D Sam Dayala Dev, Director, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU). ‘Space for National Development’; and ‘Make India a Global Manufacturing Hub’; are the themes of this year’s conclave. It is an annual event of engineers, to discuss important national issues with respect to development in engineering science and technology. More than 400 delegates including directors of ISRO centres, INAE Fellows, eminent scientists, engineers and technologists of various disciplines from a ll over the country are participating in the conclave. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a khadi mela has also been organised on the sidelines of the event.