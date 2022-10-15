Hand hygiene crucial to prevent diseases: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that there should be no compromise in maintaining hand hygiene despite a decrease in Covid cases.According to her, maintaining hand hygiene has a role in preventing communicable diseases similar to Covid. October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day.

The health department organised awareness campaigns at schools and anganwadis in connection with the day.Diseases such as shigella, e-coli, typhoid, hepatitis, Noro Virus, respiratory diseases, skin diseases, and health issues due to worms can be prevented by washing hands properly.

It has been found that hand washing would reduce diarrhoeal cases by 23 to 40%, respiratory diseases by 16 to 25%, and stomach issues in children by 29 to 57%. In children, hand washing reduces chances of diarrhoea by one-third and pneumonia by one-fifth.Proper hand washing involves washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. It is one of the precautionary measures everyone should adopt irrespective of their age, said the minister.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that there should be no compromise in maintaining hand hygiene despite a decrease in Covid cases.According to her, maintaining hand hygiene has a role in preventing communicable diseases similar to Covid. October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day. The health department organised awareness campaigns at schools and anganwadis in connection with the day.Diseases such as shigella, e-coli, typhoid, hepatitis, Noro Virus, respiratory diseases, skin diseases, and health issues due to worms can be prevented by washing hands properly. It has been found that hand washing would reduce diarrhoeal cases by 23 to 40%, respiratory diseases by 16 to 25%, and stomach issues in children by 29 to 57%. In children, hand washing reduces chances of diarrhoea by one-third and pneumonia by one-fifth.Proper hand washing involves washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. It is one of the precautionary measures everyone should adopt irrespective of their age, said the minister.