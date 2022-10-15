Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hand hygiene crucial to prevent diseases: Veena George

Health Minister Veena George has said that there should be no compromise in maintaining hand hygiene despite a decrease in Covid cases.

Published: 15th October 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that there should be no compromise in maintaining hand hygiene despite a decrease in Covid cases.According to her, maintaining hand hygiene has a role in preventing communicable diseases similar to Covid. October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day.

The health department organised awareness campaigns at schools and anganwadis in connection with the day.Diseases such as shigella, e-coli, typhoid, hepatitis, Noro Virus, respiratory diseases, skin diseases, and health issues due to worms can be prevented by washing hands properly.

It has been found that hand washing would reduce diarrhoeal cases by 23 to 40%, respiratory diseases by 16 to 25%, and stomach issues in children by 29 to 57%. In children, hand washing reduces chances of diarrhoea by one-third and pneumonia by one-fifth.Proper hand washing involves washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. It is one of the precautionary measures everyone should adopt irrespective of their age, said the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp