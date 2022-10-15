Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ready ttto! blast

“He moved his business here. Soon this business gave livelihood to several people here.”

Published: 15th October 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s that time of the year when Nanniyodu, a village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, comes alive. Known as the hub of traditional firecrackers, the place is abuzz with activity with Diwali is just around the corner.

The village has over 25 traditional firecracker manufacturing units. Nanniyodu Ramachandran, who belongs to one of the oldest families manufacturing firecrackers, gets nostalgic when asked how the place became a hub of firecrackers.

“It all began six decades ago when Chalayil N R Panicker, who had a very popular firecracker unit at Chalai, got married to a woman from Nanniyodu,” says Ramachandran. “He moved his business here. Soon this business gave livelihood to several people here.”

As many as 1,000 workers, including women, work day and night to deliver festival orders, especially the olapadakkam (palm-leaf firecracker). TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures a day in the lives of Nanniyodu villagers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp