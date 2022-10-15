Ready ttto! blast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s that time of the year when Nanniyodu, a village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, comes alive. Known as the hub of traditional firecrackers, the place is abuzz with activity with Diwali is just around the corner.

The village has over 25 traditional firecracker manufacturing units. Nanniyodu Ramachandran, who belongs to one of the oldest families manufacturing firecrackers, gets nostalgic when asked how the place became a hub of firecrackers.

“It all began six decades ago when Chalayil N R Panicker, who had a very popular firecracker unit at Chalai, got married to a woman from Nanniyodu,” says Ramachandran. “He moved his business here. Soon this business gave livelihood to several people here.”

As many as 1,000 workers, including women, work day and night to deliver festival orders, especially the olapadakkam (palm-leaf firecracker). TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures a day in the lives of Nanniyodu villagers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s that time of the year when Nanniyodu, a village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, comes alive. Known as the hub of traditional firecrackers, the place is abuzz with activity with Diwali is just around the corner. The village has over 25 traditional firecracker manufacturing units. Nanniyodu Ramachandran, who belongs to one of the oldest families manufacturing firecrackers, gets nostalgic when asked how the place became a hub of firecrackers. “It all began six decades ago when Chalayil N R Panicker, who had a very popular firecracker unit at Chalai, got married to a woman from Nanniyodu,” says Ramachandran. “He moved his business here. Soon this business gave livelihood to several people here.” As many as 1,000 workers, including women, work day and night to deliver festival orders, especially the olapadakkam (palm-leaf firecracker). TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures a day in the lives of Nanniyodu villagers.