Sathya Sai trust gets US honour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KN Anand Kumar, founder and director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, was honoured by one of the foremost US Honorary title, Kentucky Colonel, for performing dialysis free of cost for 5 lakh people.

He was felicitated with a medal and certificate by BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly at an event held at Kovalam. This is the first time a Malayali is being honoured with the title.

The free dialysis project for financially backward kidney patients across the state had cost the trust `1 crore. Last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was also felicitated with the same award.

The other eminent personalities who were bestowed with the honour include former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Ronald Regan, Nobel Prize winner and former Prime Minister of UK Winston Churchill, and boxing champion Muhammed Ali.

