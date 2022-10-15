Union Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik visits SAI LNCPE

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik on Friday visited Sports Authority of India Laxmibai National College of Physical Education, (SAI LNCPE) Karyavattom campus in the capital. He met and interacted with athletes and coaches preparing for various national and international competitions.

He felicitated the players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, National Games and Khelo India Games.The sportspersons informed the minister that they are getting good training at the LNCPE campus.

The minister praised the contributions made by SAI LNCPE Thiruvananthapuram in the fields of sports and physical education.

He also congratulated G Kishore, Regional Head and his team for stupendous contribution in the field of sports and physical education. Olympians, prominent athletes, trainees, sports persons, coaches and other dignitaries were present during the event.

