BJP's Sandeep Warrier seeks investigation into appointment of Shailaja’s son

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader Sandeep Warrier on Saturday alleged that the government was sitting on a direction by the Thalassery Vigilance Court to investigate the appointment of former health minister KK Shailaja’s son Lesith at the Kannur airport. The direction followed complaints of nepotism on his appointment.

Lesith was appointed as IT assistant manager at the airport five years ago. Three years have passed since the court’s order. Warrier said he would approach the governor seeking his intervention in the case. Lesith also secured a promotion, Warrier said.

Warrier however did not reveal the reason behind the recent party action against him. He was removed from the post of party spokesperson. He said it was an internal matter of the party and that he would not respond to it. He will continue as a disciplined party worker. “The country comes first for me, party second and myself third,” he said. Sandeep was not on good terms with the party leadership for quite some time.

His view was different from the party’s position on the halal food issue. The party later corrected him. Even before the official announcement came, the party had not allowed him to participate in TV channel debates. The decision to remove Warrier was taken by the BJP core committee meeting on Monday. Party president K Surendran who announced the decision did not divulge the reason.

