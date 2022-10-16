Physiotherapy professionals key element of health sector: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government will ensure that physiotherapists become registered health care professionals, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the national conference of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists at Travancore International Convention Centre on Saturday, the CM said physiotherapists form a key element of the state’s public health sector.

He declared formation of state’s Allied and Healthcare Professional Committee for Physiotherapists. He said the government will form a preliminary committee with uniform guidelines for physiotherapy professionals. “Clinical practitioners will come under uniform guidelines. It will guarantee quality education and ensure national and international recognition,” he said.

Health Minister Veena George delivered the keynote address. IAP national president Dr Sanjiv K Jha said the council will ensure that people get the service of qualified registered physiotherapists. As part of the event, experts and researchers exchanged knowledge, experience, services and innovations.

